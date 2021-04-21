Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $95.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

