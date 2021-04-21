Peoples Bank OH Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PYPL opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

