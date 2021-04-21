Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.59. 18,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 7,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45.

Periphas Capital Partnering Company Profile (NYSE:PCPC)

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

