Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €150.00 by Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

ETR PFV opened at €168.60 ($198.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a fifty-two week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €164.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

