Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.61. 74,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

