Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.86-1.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.86-$1.96 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

