Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

