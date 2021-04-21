Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 124.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4,005.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

