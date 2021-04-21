Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,873.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

