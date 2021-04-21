Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.