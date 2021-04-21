Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

