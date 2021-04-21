Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

SBUX opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

