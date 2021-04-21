Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.