Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 538 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $123.57.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

