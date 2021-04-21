Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.07 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last ninety days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

