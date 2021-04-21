Piper Sandler Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

OXY opened at $23.20 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

