Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

