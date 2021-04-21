Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

