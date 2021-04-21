Pluton Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00016174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $825,911.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

