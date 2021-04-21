Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $450,428.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,816,347 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

