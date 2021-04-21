Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Raised by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 2.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.13% of Pool worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,234. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.02 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.