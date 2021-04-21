PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.47

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 4687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

