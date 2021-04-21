PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $165.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.63.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $163.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.