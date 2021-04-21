Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 6.5%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. 13,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,665,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

