Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

PGEN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precigen by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

