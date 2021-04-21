Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $984.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

