Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

