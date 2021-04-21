Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 14,490 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CVM stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.