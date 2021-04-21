Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 17,354 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,208 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE VVNT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

