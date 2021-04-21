Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 142,473 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,654,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,172,784 shares of company stock worth $590,024,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

