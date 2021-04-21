Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.