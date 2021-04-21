Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $287,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ingles Markets by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

