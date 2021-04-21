Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 6,238 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

WASH opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $860.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

