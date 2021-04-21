Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

