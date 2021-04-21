Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

