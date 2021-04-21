Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

