Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,139 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTN opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $836.85 million, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

