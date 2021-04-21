Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,441 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,849,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 81,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.