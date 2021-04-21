Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $881,023 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

