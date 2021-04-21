Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $912,150.64 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PGNY opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 347.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 116,516 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

