Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

