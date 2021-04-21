ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.86 ($21.01).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.45. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

