Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

