Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

