Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as high as $99.84 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 4819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.