PTON (PTON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $345,487.65 and approximately $101.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

