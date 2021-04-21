Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOMOY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

