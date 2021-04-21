Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOMOY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
