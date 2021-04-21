Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.