Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

