PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $641,657.97 and approximately $239.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,200.31 or 0.99964785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00572634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00378262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.79 or 0.00862311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00145114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003718 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

